Tokes (TKS) Price Tops $0.0170 on Major Exchanges

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 143.3% against the dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $4,310.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

