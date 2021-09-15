Tornado (TCORE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,377.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Tornado has a market cap of $414,027.26 and approximately $1,377.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.00 or 0.00143521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00075417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00178656 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.11 or 0.07392324 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,094.29 or 1.00174005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.37 or 0.00913068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

