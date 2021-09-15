Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of FedEx worth $53,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.52.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $255.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.43. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $230.27 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

