Toronto Dominion Bank Has $1.24 Billion Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,119 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,104 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,236,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,450.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,459.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,334.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,151.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

