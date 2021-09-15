Toronto Dominion Bank Has $54.24 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,505 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of The TJX Companies worth $54,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

