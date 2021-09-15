Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,346 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $51,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $211.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

