Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 13,558 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,558 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $62,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT opened at $344.34 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $399.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

