Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 1,643,190 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 4,259.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643,190 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 1.81% of TFI International worth $106,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFI International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $116.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.