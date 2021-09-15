Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 26,777 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $82,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $1,626,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $342,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

CAT stock opened at $202.33 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.73 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

