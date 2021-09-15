Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 35,542 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,542 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.31% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $61,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

