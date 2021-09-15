Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 62,565 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 157.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.15% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $57,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.18.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total value of $3,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $590.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $621.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.