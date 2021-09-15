Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 586,578 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 586,578 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $70,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

LIN opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.89. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $317.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

