TouchCon (TOC) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One TouchCon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TouchCon has a total market cap of $495,078.25 and $59,788.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TouchCon has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00762551 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.46 or 0.01217245 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000053 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TouchCon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

