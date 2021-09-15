Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton Sells 3,527 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.07. 904,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,371. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

