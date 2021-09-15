Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,529 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Tractor Supply worth $41,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,559,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,353,000 after purchasing an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,122 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $205.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $207.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

