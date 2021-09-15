Traders Buy Large Volume of Alarm.com Call Options (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,399 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,023% compared to the average daily volume of 113 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

ALRM stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 277,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,449. Alarm.com has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,931,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,616 shares in the company, valued at $22,447,179.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,177 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,364.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,717. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 14.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $10,530,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

