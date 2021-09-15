Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,924 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,882% compared to the typical daily volume of 198 call options.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

