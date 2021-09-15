Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,251 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,662% compared to the typical daily volume of 29 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $73.96 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

