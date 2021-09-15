Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,251 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,662% compared to the typical daily volume of 29 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXJ traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.94. The stock had a trading volume of 34,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,019. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $73.96 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

