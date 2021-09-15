Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sunlight Financial Call Options (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 8,094 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 910% compared to the average daily volume of 801 call options.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. 138,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,852. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUNL. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

