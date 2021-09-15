Traders Purchase Large Volume of Uniti Group Call Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 35,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,120% compared to the average daily volume of 1,586 call options.

NASDAQ:UNIT remained flat at $$12.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 16,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 30,064.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,655,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,925,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,794 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,540,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,913,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,148 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,410,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

