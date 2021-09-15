Trainline (LON:TRN) Given New GBX 383 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 422.80 ($5.52).

TRN opened at GBX 358.20 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 339.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 377.88. Trainline has a 12 month low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01).

In related news, insider Brian McBride sold 26,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 353 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £94,805.21 ($123,863.61).

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

