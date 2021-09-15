Tranchess (CHESS) Price Down 5% This Week

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $64.28 million and approximately $13.08 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00007158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,866.29 or 0.99876638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00068989 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00072224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001167 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002115 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,738,391 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

