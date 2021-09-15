Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,654,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,232,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TT opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

