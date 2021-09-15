Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Down 67.9% in August

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the August 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,654,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Trans Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Trans Global Group
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.