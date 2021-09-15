Transcodium (TNS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $105.00

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 196% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a market capitalization of $297,084.43 and $105.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.12 or 0.00149475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.05 or 0.00817685 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

