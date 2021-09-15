Transcodium (TNS) Trading 196.4% Higher This Week

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $305,445.07 and approximately $107.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 196.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00066387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.27 or 0.00835208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

