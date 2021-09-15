Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.55 and last traded at $28.75. 872 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.92.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

