Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera Sells 660 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $36,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 506,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,354. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $510,417,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after buying an additional 280,153 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $56,000,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth $204,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.