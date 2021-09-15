Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 15th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $124,464.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $3.65 or 0.00007603 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00076239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00127075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.53 or 0.00178184 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.89 or 0.07272326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,019.38 or 1.00035433 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.14 or 0.00877342 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.