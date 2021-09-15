Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,013 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,110 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,617,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $265,761.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,431.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

