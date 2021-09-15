Trias One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Trias coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Trias has a total market cap of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00147373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00835460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The official website for Trias is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

