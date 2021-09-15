Tribe (TRIBE) Market Capitalization Achieves $287.64 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $287.64 million and approximately $14.90 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.00833447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046096 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.