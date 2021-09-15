Tripio Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $3.51 million and $517,198.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00148972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00802893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046539 BTC.

About Tripio

TRIO is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

