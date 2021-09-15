Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 123,143 shares.The stock last traded at $35.35 and had previously closed at $35.46.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $841.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 127,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

