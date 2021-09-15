Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,840 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 123,143 shares.The stock last traded at $35.35 and had previously closed at $35.46.
Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $841.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 127,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 93,247 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.
Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.
