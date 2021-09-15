TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.17% of TrueBlue worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TrueBlue by 4,145.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 134.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $515.96 million for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.