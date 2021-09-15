Truegame Achieves Market Cap of $58,491.83 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Truegame has a market cap of $58,491.83 and $9.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

