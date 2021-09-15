Truegame (TGAME) Market Capitalization Tops $58,986.39

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market capitalization of $58,986.39 and approximately $1,823.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.32 or 0.00837091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046524 BTC.

About Truegame

TGAME is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

