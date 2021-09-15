Truist Securiti Comments on Berry Global Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BERY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

BERY opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

