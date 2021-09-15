Trust Wallet Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $55.02 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $460.96 million and approximately $55.02 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

