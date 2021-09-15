Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Trustmark worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

TRMK stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

