TrustSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $157.12 Million (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $157.12 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003690 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00145125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00831817 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046281 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,427,386 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

