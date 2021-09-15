TrustVerse (TRV) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 31.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 33.2% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00063476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002920 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00147503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00855329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00046846 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TRV is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

