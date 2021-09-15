TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 239.3% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TUIFY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,690. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

TUIFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

