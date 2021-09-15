TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Trading Down 7.2%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)’s stock price fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. 128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

