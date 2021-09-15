Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $46.00

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 43.10 ($0.56). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59), with a volume of 12,236,267 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.05. The company has a market cap of £643.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood acquired 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £447.91 ($585.20).

Tullow Oil Company Profile (LON:TLW)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

