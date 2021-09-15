TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading Down 13.9% This Week

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $283,096.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 102.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 479% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 110,667,108,519 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

