Typhoon Network (TYPH) Trading 17.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $687,918.57 and approximately $42,317.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00127423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00178369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,486.96 or 0.07259605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.29 or 0.99797859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.37 or 0.00873104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

