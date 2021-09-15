U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,769 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

