U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Trimmed by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,547 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.08. The company has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.