U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,830 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of U.S. Concrete worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USCR. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,364,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter worth $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after buying an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth $10,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $73.99 on Wednesday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.62.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,601 shares of company stock valued at $117,283. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

